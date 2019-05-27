Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms
Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005
CLEVELAND (AP) - Billionaire businessman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke and seeking hospital care.
Officials with Detroit-based Quicken Loans said in a statement that Gilbert "received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably" after going to a Detroit-area hospital early Sunday with "stroke-like symptoms." Gilbert is the company's founder and chairman.
The company said Gilbert's family requests privacy at this time.
The 57-year-old Gilbert introduced new Cavs coach John Beilein at a press conference Tuesday at the team's training facility in Independence, Ohio.
His hospitalization comes a month before his Rocket Mortgage is to host Detroit's first PGA Tour event. It also follows his launch of a ballot drive just days earlier to push auto insurance reform in Michigan. The state Legislature passed a landmark insurance reform bill Friday.
