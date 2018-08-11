Careytown Preschool employee charged with rape of a child in Ohio
Police said they're looking to see if there are more victims
ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) - An employee of a school in Zanesville has been charged with the rape of a child less than 10-years-old.
According to the Zanesville Police Department, officers received a complaint in June that Derek Shaffer, 32, of Zanesville had sexually assaulted a minor at the CareyTown school.
After investigating the case, with the help of Licking County Children Services, officers presented the case to Muskingum County Prosecutor Michael Haddox who filed charges against Shaffer.
Zanesville police detective Chris Andrews says investigators are now looking to see if there may be other victims. “We’re going to take this as far as we can,” Andrews said. “We’re definitely going to dig into every avenue that we can to try to see if there are other victims.”
Charles Starr lives across the street from CareyTown and walks his dog in the neighborhood. He says he has come to know Shaffer over the years. “When he’s out with the kids in the playground and stuff and I’d be walking Lady and he’d let Lady come in so he could pet her and the kids,” Starr said.
Starr says Shaffer always seemed very protective of the children and never considered he could do what’s being alleged.
Shaffer was arrested Thursday and charged with rape. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.
CareyTown released a statement about the charges Friday afternoon.
A month and a half ago we were made aware of an accusation made from a former family that attended here three years ago. At this time the employee was put on administrative leave. Upon his return he was always in the presence of a second adult at all times. It was not until last night we were made aware of the actual charge, after he had been arrested. We have been in continuous contact with State Licensing regarding this matter and have followed all of their directions. We have also fully cooperated with local law enforcement and CPS throughout this investigation. We were not allowed to discuss that there was an investigation in progress because at that point it was only an accusation and not one of what the charge ended up being. CareyTown always has put the care and safety of the children first and will continue to do so.