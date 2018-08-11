Careytown Preschool employee charged with rape of a child in Ohio

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) - An employee of a school in Zanesville has been charged with the rape of a child less than 10-years-old.

According to the Zanesville Police Department, officers received a complaint in June that Derek Shaffer, 32, of Zanesville had sexually assaulted a minor at the CareyTown school.

After investigating the case, with the help of Licking County Children Services, officers presented the case to Muskingum County Prosecutor Michael Haddox who filed charges against Shaffer.

Zanesville police detective Chris Andrews says investigators are now looking to see if there may be other victims. “We’re going to take this as far as we can,” Andrews said. “We’re definitely going to dig into every avenue that we can to try to see if there are other victims.”

Charles Starr lives across the street from CareyTown and walks his dog in the neighborhood. He says he has come to know Shaffer over the years. “When he’s out with the kids in the playground and stuff and I’d be walking Lady and he’d let Lady come in so he could pet her and the kids,” Starr said.

Starr says Shaffer always seemed very protective of the children and never considered he could do what’s being alleged.

Shaffer was arrested Thursday and charged with rape. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

CareyTown released a statement about the charges Friday afternoon.