(WKBN) – Ohioans with disabilities now have another tool to communicate with police during a traffic stop.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities released a new statewide card for members of the deaf community in an effort to improve communication.

The holder can show police the card and have them point to what they want such as a driver’s license, proof of insurance or if there are any weapons in the car.

The cards also show various violations.

The card can be downloaded for free.