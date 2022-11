BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A car smashed into a Bath Township, Ohio gun store in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the Summit Armory along N. Cleveland-Massillon Road.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Police tell FOX 8 that the car was likely stolen and the owner of the store is taking inventory to determine if any guns were stolen.