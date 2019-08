Witnesses reported seeing three people in the car

GENEVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Divers in Geneva searched Lake Erie early Friday after a vehicle was found in the water.

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that the Geneva Fire Department was called just before 2 a.m. after witnesses saw the car submerged but with headlights and taillights still on.

Divers searched for about two hours until a report came in that the vehicle’s owner was seen walking on land.

The incident is under investigation.