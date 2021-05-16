Car crashes into garage, bursts into flames, killing driver in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a car hit a pole and a sign, then crashed into the garage of an Ohio home and caught fire, killing the driver.

The Akron police department said the westbound car went out of control and struck a utility pole and a stop sign at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

The car then plowed into the garage of a home in the neighborhood, coming to rest on top of an unoccupied car inside the garage, and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

Police said the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken to a hospital.

