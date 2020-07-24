Canton police release video; Reward at $5,000 in murder of 1-year-old

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department released video on Friday of three suspects in the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy.

Ace Lucas and his twin brother, Arcel, were sleeping in their home on Clarendon Avenue SW when shots were fired at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Arcel was injured and Ace died at the hospital.

“Numerous, numerous shots were fired into the house. I don’t even have a count exactly on how many of them were fired, but, you know, the house was riddled with bullet holes after the fact,” Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the $500 from Stark County Crime Stoppers, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect in the homicide. Anyone with information, no matter how insignifiant it may seem, is urged to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or text “CANTON” with the tip to 847411.

“You shoot into a house not knowing who is in there or anything else and you end up killing one and almost killing a second child. It’s just these people don’t have a conscience,” Angelo said.

