Canton employee accused of excessive force on kindergartner fired

CANTON, Ohio – An Ohio school safety and security employee has been fired after officials said he used excessive force on a kindergarten student.

The Canton Repository reports the Canton City school board voted Monday to fire Shawn Poole for malfeasance of duty.

The newspaper, citing a termination letter obtained through a public records request, said an investigation found Poole used excessive force on Jan. 21 when he tried to stop a 6-year-old girl at McGregor Elementary from running out of the cafeteria.

Poole admitted to picking up and carrying the student.

He said some of the witnesses could not have seen the interaction.

Poole called their characterization of his demeanor incorrect.

He could not be reached for comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)