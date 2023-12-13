KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University is rolling out new cannabis certification courses now that recreational marijuana is legal in Ohio.

“Even before legalization even took place, Kent State said this is an industry they wanted to help develop the new workforce,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.

According to Simon, it’s a first-of-its-kind program at an Ohio public university and the only partnership with Green Flower, which specializes in marijuana industry training.

“If you want to play a role as an entrepreneur, a manager, or if you want to play a role servicing these businesses. I think the timing is perfect for this Kent State program. It’s six months,

entirely online. And they will allow people to have an enormous leg up when this industry shapes up, which is planned for next summer,” said Simon.

Kent State Lifelong Learning’s cannabis certificate programs are open to the public and focus on four areas: business, healthcare, compliance and agriculture.

“All of these programs are taught by industry veterans, people who have been building businesses across the country. They understand the nuances of cannabis as an industry and cannabis as a product type,” said Simon.

Green Flower says the first classes will begin in January 2024.

“With the recent legalization in Ohio, it is important for individuals to become well-informed. These on-demand, online certificate programs will enable individuals to develop specialized knowledge and skills related to the cannabis industry at their own pace,” said the university in a statement Tuesday.