COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drones can provide an entirely new perspective on fireworks on the 4th of July, and while stopping short of calling it illegal, the government agency overseeing these aircraft doesn’t recommend it.

Not only are some drone pilots using the aircraft to capture photos and videos of fireworks displays, but some drones are also becoming part or wholly the shows themselves. The mayor of Salt Lake City announced Monday that it would replace its fireworks with a drone light show, citing fire danger and air quality concerns, Nexstar sister station ABC4 reported.

Drone light shows, known as a form of swarm operations in pilot circles, typically don’t rely on a person manually controlling them with a remote. Instead, they follow a programmed choreography sent as flight commands over radio, according to software provider Verge Aero.

The Federal Aviation Administration oversees drone regulations in the United States, and tops all local authority when it comes to the country’s airspace. A common drone pilot needs a Part 107 certification to fly for commercial gain, and recreational pilots need to take a TRUST test at minimum. Both categories of flyers need to use the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) system before their drones can take off in controlled airspace, typically found near airports and in urban settings.

NBC4 reached out to the FAA and asked if it had any guidance on safe drone operations during fireworks shows, or reasoning on why pilots should avoid flying during the 4th of July. The government agency gave this statement in response.

“Fireworks and drones don’t mix,” a spokesman for the FAA said. “On Independence Day, leave your drone at home.”

On the other hand, Vic Moss, a Colorado commercial drone pilot who has spent a decade in the air and serves as the chief operating officer of the Drone Service Providers Alliance, told NBC4 he has personal experience with drone photography of firework shows. He said that flying at night — required to capture a fireworks show — comes with its own set of challenges that a recreational or commercial pilot would need to prepare for.

“I certainly have the experience to do it safely, and that’s the key,” Moss said. “Is it legal to do what you want to do? Absolutely, if the FAA says the airspace is clear, you can fly.”

Night flying requires a special add-on in the form of strobe lights. More specifically, Moss said the additional lights affixed to the drone need to be visible for three statute miles around the aircraft.

“You do need those strobes, and you need to make sure that you’re doing things like not flying over people,” Moss said.

The FAA forbids drones from flying over people not involved in the operation, with the exception of a certain group of exempt aircraft or pilots who hold a waiver to do so. Moss gave an example of how he avoided this infraction at a fireworks show he shot in the past.

“A lot of times around the periphery of these shows, you’ve got crowds of people,” Moss said. “Here in Lakewood, Bandimere Speedway puts one on every year, and I’ve gone out and I’ve flown it twice. It’s really, really cool, but I go out in the middle of a field somewhere where I know nobody is … I’m at least a half-mile away from the show, if not further.”

Distance is a key factor in ensuring safety as well, and Moss said it also offers better photos and video of fireworks shows than being close would. Newer drone models with powerful zoom lenses for their cameras can also help offset the distance.

“Make sure you’re not flying into the show,” Moss said. “We’ve all seen those videos of people flying their drones right through the middle of the show, and you’re just waiting for a mortar to come in and take them out, because you know that’s going to happen … If that’s your plan, don’t.”

Even with safe practices, there are some instances where there may be no exceptions for drones. The FAA sometimes issues temporary flight restrictions (TFR), where no aircraft may enter for a period of time. A common example includes a three-mile zone around sports stadiums during professional games.

“TFRs for firework shows are few and far between, but if it’s big enough and if it’s going to have a big enough crowd, people can certainly apply for it,” Moss said. “If it says don’t fly, don’t fly. If it doesn’t say don’t fly, you’ve got to make the decision if you can do it safely, if you’ve got the expertise.”

Some smartphone apps for LAANC display TFRs in effect. However, the FAA also maintains a list of TFRs in effect, and makes them available on the Notices to Airmen website as well.

Lastly, Moss advised pilots to follow a key requirement: they must keep their drone in their visual line of sight, meaning pilots need to focus on their drone during a firework show.

“Key word is safety,” Moss said. “If you just want to put it up to watch it, no, watch it from the ground. Your attention is not on the show if you’re flying.”