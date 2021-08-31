Calls for change and grief surround first International Overdose Awareness Day in Valley

COLUMBUS (WKBN) — Flags have been ordered at half staff in Ohio in recognition of the first International Overdose Awareness Day.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine signed a bill in June designating August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day.

Unintentional drug overdose is one of the leading causes of injury death in Ohio, surpassing motor vehicle crashes. According to RecoveryOhio.

From January through November of 2020, there were 4,579 unintentional drug overdose deaths reported. This is a 24% increase over 2019. Ohio’s medical and first responder communities attribute the increase primarily to fentanyl, a highly addictive and dangerous opioid.

Events are planned locally to honor overdose victims. In Warren, a program to honor overdose victims is being held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elm Street beginning at 7 p.m. If you go, you can get naloxone, an anti-overdose drug, and learn how to use it.

Also in Warren, an overdose vigil is being held on Courthouse Square beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be music, candle lighting and a remembrance board.

In Youngstown, an event is planned at Market Street Bridge beginning at 8 p.m. where there will be a lantern release. Each lantern will represent a loved one who died from a drug overdose. The bridge will light up purple for the event.

State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) announced he will introduce new legislation he said will help combat the drug epidemic.

The bill would require the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to collect and report data on drug and alcohol addiction services.

The department would be required to report the data quarterly along with an annual report to the General Assembly, the governor and the ADAMH Boards as well as online to the public.

“Currently, with the data that is being reported, we are not getting the full picture regarding drug and addiction services in Ohio. With overdose deaths escalating here in Trumbull County and throughout the state, I’m proposing this bill as another way to combat the drug epidemic,” Loychik said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths nationally increased by 30% last year.