Calling hours set in Cincinnati for former federal judge from Youngstown

Ohio

Former Judge Nathaniel Jones, tribute held

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Community visitation hours will be held in Cincinnati this week for a former federal judge from Youngstown who died of congestive heart failure at the age of 93.

Nathaniel Jones served more than two decades on the federal appeals court in Cincinnati and previously served as general counsel for the NAACP.

According to Cincinnati.com, visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Corinthian Baptist Church, located at 1920 Tennessee Ave. in Bond Hill.

