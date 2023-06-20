COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More equity across the state — that’s what some lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse are aiming to accomplish with the bi-partisan House Bill 178, or C.R.O.W.N Act.

The bill would prohibit discrimination based on hairstyle and texture and is not the first time it has been introduced here at the Statehouse by Representative Juanita Brent (D-Cleveland). “Laws mean something,” she said. “Laws tell people where they belong.”

This is Brent’s third time introducing the C.R.O.W.N Act and she said its passage would send an important message. “We belong here, we belong here and, in our laws,” she said. “We deserve to be respected and hair discrimination should not exist.”

The legislation would make it unlawful for any discriminatory practice associated with race, including hair texture and style, and prohibit K through 12 schools from discriminating against students and staff for their hairstyles, too. Representative Jamie Callender (R-Concord) is a joint-sponsor on the bill, it is the first time a Republican has joined Brent in introducing the legislation.

“It is something that we should’ve done years ago, something we shouldn’t have to do,” he said. “But darn it we do, and we’ll get it done.”

“I am a black woman, I am a proud black woman, but I have struggled as a professional woman,” Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor said. Councilmember Favor is an advocate for the legislation. She said what is determined to be professional is often not what her natural hair looks like.

“I have spent money and time amending myself to fit in what society has determined to be a professional setting,” Favor said. The bill would also allow an individual alleging that a school has discriminated against them based on traits related to their race to sue in any court with jurisdiction.

Brent said there’s one reason she’s confident it will make it over the finish line on her third attempt at passing this bill. “I have a Republican joint sponsor,” Brent said. “Anytime we want to do a bill as a Democrat, I have to have a Republican to even get a hearing.”

“This matters, this matters a lot,” Callender said. The bill is scheduled for a vote out of committee this week and could be on the House floor as soon as Wednesday.