Businesses look forward to Big 10 football, hope to cash in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–So many businesses were looking for some good news that would help keep their businesses afloat during this pandemic. It looks like Buckeye football has now come to the rescue.

The eyes of so many business owners and managers are wide with excitement. The announcement of the Buckeyes playing four home games served as a morale and revenue boost for Columbus economy.

“I mean I’m excited,” said Kelly Dawes who is the owner of College Traditions. “I think all of Buckeye Nation is excited. This is something we’ve been waiting to hear about for several weeks now.”

Buckeye football will begin in late October, which means help might be on the way for struggling merchandise stores.

College Traditions ordered Buckeye gear nine months and most of it’s still on the shelves.

“To go from nothing to something is huge,” said Dawes. “I’ll take it all day long.”

This is big news for stores closing its doors like Across the Field.

“We have hundreds of t-shirts, and hats,” said David Jackson who is the owner of Across the Field.

He looks to recover some of the revenue he has lost due to the pandemic.

“We’ll continue our store closing sale,” said Jackson. “Hopefully we postpone for a little while longer until maybe the end of the season.”

With the news of the Big 10 football season starting in October, he believes people may now have a reason to buy gear.

Restaurants and bars that talked with NBC4 explained 70% of their business comes from Buckeyes game days on Saturday.

“Being on campus it’s exciting to have football back,” said Bryan Kovach who is a manager at The Little Bar. “It drives a lot of our businesses.”

He says even with other colleges already playing, business is slow on Saturdays.

“We didn’t really see any of the crowds coming out,” said Kovach.

Kovach knows crowds that will be limited due to COVID restrictions and that is better for business than what it is now.

Many of the businesses cannot say how much of an impact this will have for them, and added anything is better than what they were projecting if there was no football this fall.

