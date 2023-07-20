LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — From the sunglasses to showing off his ziplining skills, Tucker Jones, of Amherst, is one of the coolest, funniest kids you’ll ever meet.

At six years old, Tucker is the epitome of ‘business in the front, party in the back.’

His love of 90s country music, bad haircuts during COVID and his best friend were all contributing factors to him growing his ginger locks into a full mullet.

His mom, Tara, said he stopped cutting the back two years ago.

“Four years old, and I mean, the older best friend really helped,” he said. “He had the mullet and now I want a mullet, and these guys on my iPad have mullets, and it just kind of became a thing.”

It became so much of a thing that his love of the throwback do has catapulted him into the national spotlight.

“Thank you guys for all the votes but for the next four days, I”m gonna need more votes so can you please help me more,” he joked.



WJW photo

He recently made it into the top 100 kids out of 1,000 from across the country, facing off in the USA Mullet Championship.

“We were in the pool so of course, I went right down to the bottom and jumped back up and yelled, YEAH,” he said.

When he’s not spending time at the barbershop, he loves riding his bike and honing his quarterback skills. He’s a QB on a summer league team.

Now he faces a final round of voting to hopefully be crowned ‘Best Kid Mullet’ in the country.

“People know Tucker, they know his mullet,” said his mom. “He’s not ashamed of it. He loves it, he owns it, I guess, and so here we are, letting him have a platform to be himself.”

Tucker hopes to win the top prize of $5,000 and a four-wheeler. His mom said the money will be put away into a college fund.

To vote for Tucker, click here.