Ohio bus driver faces child molestation charges

A parent reported that her child, as well as her daughter's friend, had been sexually molested by Reed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A bus driver has been placed under arrest for allegedly inappropriately touching two juvenile female teenagers while at his home.

Larry Reed Jr., a bus driver for Rock Hill School District was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the allegations.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a parent reported that her child, as well as her daughter’s friend, had been sexually molested by Reed, the latter of which took place over the past four or five years at his home.

Reed Jr. is a Rock Hill School District bus driver, but had not been working yet this school season. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where he will be arraigned Monday.

Additional charges are probable, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office also says that the allegations against him took place at his residence and had nothing to do with him being a school bus driver.