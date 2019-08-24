Burglar hits home of Cleveland officer, charged with trying to kidnap and entice child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Cleveland called police when they saw a man who appeared to be breaking into a neighbor’s home.

It belongs to an officer accused of trying to kidnap a child, leaving many to wonder if it’s just a simple burglary or something more.

“I seen him riding out the driveway, with the two bags and the book bag. I was like, ‘He done broke in that man’s house,’ but my neighbor had already called the police,” said a neighbor.

Those living on E. 118th Street were surprised to see someone walking around the home around 10 a.m. Thursday.

“I saw a person walking by in the kitchen, and I knew the person that was there, lived there, wasn’t there, so that’s when I called the police,” the neighbor said.

The person who lives in the home is 34-year-old Cleveland Police Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa, who is behind bars facing eight charges.

He’s accused of trying to entice a 12-year-old girl into his SUV while she waited for her school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid last Friday morning.

He’s also accused of exposing himself and urinating on her.

“To me, he didn’t seem like he would be that type of individual, but who knows what a person would do or what a person won’t do,” the neighbor said.

When officers responded to the burglary call, no one was there.

According to Cleveland police, items taken from the home include guns, ammunition, knives, a computer hard drive and flash drive, a cell phone and computer tablet.

Officers found a duffel bag that contained some of the items, not far from the home.

Neighbors say Nhiwatiwa stayed to himself and did not mingle much with them.

“Sometime last year he moved in there, but he didn’t talk, he didn’t never say, not a word to me,” a neighbor said.

Nhiwatiwa is currently on suspension without pay from Cleveland’s police force.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.