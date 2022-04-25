AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department arrested two men in a traffic stop Friday.

According to police, officers stopped a Jeep at State Route 8 North and Fountain St. around 8:30 p.m.

Police say officers found two loaded handguns, a bulletproof vest and a ski mask inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested.

They’re facing charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

The driver also faces a charge of having weapons under disability.

Police did not identify the men charged.