(WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan is trying to get the Buckeye Trail in Ohio designated as a National Scenic Trail.

It is nearly 1,500 miles long and travels around the state.

Having the trail designated as a National Scenic Trail would give the trail federal funds for educational programs and maintenance.

There are 11 national scenic trails and, if it gets the designation, the Buckeye Trail would be the fifth-longest.