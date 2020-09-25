Browns stadium cited for selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

A person complained that alcohol was being sold at the stadium after the 10 p.m. time limit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The company that runs First Energy Cleveland Browns Stadium was cited for selling alcohol after 10 p.m., which is in violation of an Ohio health order under the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS), Aramark Sports & Entertainment Services LLC., known as First Energy Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, received an administrative citation for after-hours sale.

A person complained that alcohol was being sold at the stadium after the 10 p.m. time limit set by the state, according to ODPS.

The after-hours alcohol sale happened during the Sept. 17 football game, the state agency said.

After an investigation and with cooperation from the license holder, it was determined that the infraction did occur, according to ODPS.

