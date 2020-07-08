Brother of longest-surviving conjoined twins: ‘They made 68’

Donnie, left, and Ronnie Galyon sit inside their Beavercreek, Ohio, home in a Wednesday, July 2, 2014 file photo. (Drew Simon/Dayton Daily News via AP)

Ronnie and Donnie Galyon of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) – A custom casket is being built for the funeral of the world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, who died July 4 in Ohio of congestive heart failure at the age of 68.

The twins appeared at carnivals and on cruises as a sideshow attraction. Their income supported their family for years.

In 2014, they earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins, shortly before their 63rd birthday.

They retired from entertaining in 1991.

Their younger brother, Jim Galyon, said Tuesday that he has received an outpouring of support following their deaths.

A funeral with family and friends is scheduled for next week to allow time to build a casket large enough for the twins.

