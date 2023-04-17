DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline had been drinking and was operating a utility terrain vehicle when it crashed early Sunday hours after the spring football game, sending him and one other person to a hospital.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office released new details on the accident Monday, including a redacted incident report, body camera video and 911 call audio.

Body camera video shows the moments when deputies responded to the scene of an ATV crash involving Brian Hartline. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)

A women called 911 about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, reporting that Hartline had flipped a four-wheeler with a passenger onboard near his residence in Liberty Township in southern Delaware County.

“Have they been drinking, do you know?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, they have,” said the caller, identified as Jaimie Hartline, Brian’s sister.

The incident report did not mention Hartline by name, but he was named on the 911 call. The redaction sheet said it would not include the identity of a suspect who has not been charged as of yet.

A potential charge of driving while under the influence of drugs/alcohol was listed, but court records showed no filings as of Monday afternoon.

Hartline, along with the passenger — described by Ohio State as a male unaffiliated with the university — were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Hartline was named offensive coordinator in January after serving as receivers coach since 2018. He played at Ohio State from 2005 to ’08 before an NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

In 2010, Hartline was cited for abandoning his vehicle after it was found crashed on a south Florida freeway. The pickup had crashed into a Cadillac. Hartline was fined $115 in that incident.

Hartline, 36, was discharged from Riverside on Monday afternoon. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has yet to comment on the incident.