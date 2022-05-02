AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested after being accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl in Akron Friday morning.

Da Aron Jackson, 29, faces a charge of abduction and is in the Summit County Jail.

According to Akron police reports, a mother brought the teen to the police department around 7:45 a.m. Friday, about an hour after the incident happened.

Detectives were told that sometime around 6:24 a.m., a man tried abducting the girl from a bus stop at South Arlington Street. Jackson is accused of parking his vehicle on Neville Avenue. He then allegedly approached the teen, who was on her way to school.

Da Aron Jackson (Photo Credit: Akron police)

He then reportedly walked back and forth near the girl and initiated a random conversation with her, in what investigators believe was an attempt to distract her. Seconds later, he allegedly grabbed her from behind and attempted to drag her in the direction of his car, which police said “was staged around the corner.”

The victim was able to fend off Jackson by instinctively holding on to a chain-link fence, which helped her break free from his grasp, police said. Police said he was able to take her cell phone, but later tossed it back to her before driving away.

An alert describing the suspect was issued, and officers spotted him driving at around 12:30 p.m. He was later taken into custody without incident.

Police described the attempted abduction as a “brazen crime.”