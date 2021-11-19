Brawl breaks out after Ohio college bowl game that leaves player, bystander injured

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s called the Cuyahoga Gold Bowl.

John Carroll University Blue Streaks versus the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets.

John Carroll squeaked out a last second victory 29-28 after Baldwin Wallace lost a big lead.

The whole game was contentious, not just on the field but in the stands as BW students taunted and allegedly threw things at the JCU players.

So when John Carroll won, the players ran over to where fans were stacked in the end zone and this happened: On video released by the Berea Police Department, you see fans run over to the celebrating JCU team and the fight started. BW players also ran over and there was a melee as groups of fans and players from both teams pushed, shoved and punched each other.

One John Carroll player, police said, was hit in the head and knocked to the ground. As coaches and security tried to break up the fight someone began throwing helmets from JCU players.

Police said a woman was hit in the arm by one of the helmets and was treated by EMS.

After a few minutes, the teams were parted and so were the fans but the John Carroll player was still down on the field being treated by EMS.

Police said that player suffered a concussion, and his face was bruised but he is expected to recover.

Both John Carroll and Baldwin Wallace said they are fully cooperating with Berea police as they investigate the matter and express regret that things got out of hand.

In a statement, Baldwin Wallace said, in part:

“…Baldwin Wallace offers genuine concern for the injured fan and player. We expect every member of our community to uphold and represent BW values. Good sportsmanship and restraint are expected of all Yellow Jacket student-athletes and students, regardless of any provocation by an opposing team…. “

John Carroll’s Senior Director of athletics Michelle Morgan said in a statement that their school is also helping with the investigation. In a statement, she said, in part:

“…John Carroll University’s leadership team and football coaching staff are working together to ensure that all of our student athletes learn from this situation. This is a teachable moment for our student athletes that reinforces the importance of sportsmanship, and the necessary balance between emotion and action….”

Right now, Berea police are still investigating and are determining if any charges will be filed in this case.