Brandywine, Boston Mills sold to Colorado company

The $264 million deal was announced this week

PENNISULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Vail Resorts out of Colorado is taking over Peak Resorts, which includes Brandywine, Boston Mills and Alpine Valley ski resorts in Northeast Ohio, and Mad River Mountain ski resort in west-central Ohio.

The $264 million deal was announced this week and should close by fall 2019, pending regulatory review.

Other resorts that will be acquired in the sale include:

Mount Snow – Vermont

Hunter Mountain – New York

Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain – New Hampshire

Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Jack Frost and Big Boulder – Pennsylvania

Hidden Valley and Snow Creek – Missouri

Paoli Peaks – Indiana

Vail Resorts officials said they plan to retain the “vast majority” of each resort’s employees.

All Peak Resorts pass products through the 2019-2020 season will be honored, according to the Peakpass website. Refund policy details for Peak Resorts pass products will be announced after the close of the acquisition.