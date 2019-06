MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of six boys were playing near a storm drain in Massillon Monday and got swept away by the rushing water.

According to WJW Fox in Cleveland, one of them managed to get out and call for help while the other five were trapped in the drain.

Police body camera footage captured the rescue.

One of the teens was pulled from the water about one mile downstream.

All the boys are safe and didn’t suffer any serious injuries.