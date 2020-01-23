Boy, 15, charged in death of girl struck during Cleveland police chase

The teen was charged with the juvenile equivalent of murder, aggravated robbery, failure to comply and gun charges

CLEVELAND (AP) – The 15-year-old boy accused of driving a stolen car that struck and killed a 13-year-old girl during a police pursuit has been charged in juvenile court in Cleveland.

He was charged with the juvenile equivalent of murder, aggravated robbery, failure to comply and gun charges.

Authorities say he and another 15-year-old boy carjacked a woman at gunpoint, then led a Cleveland police supervisor on a chase last month that ended with the teen hitting Tamia Chappman in East Cleveland.

The second teen boy also is charged.

Tamia was walking to the library after school to meet her siblings when she was hit.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)