CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- Only one remains.

It didn’t take thieves long to get their hands on freshly-posted street signs marking “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.”

City officials say three signs were posted, and now just one is left.

FOX 8 Photo

Last Friday, a renaming ceremony for the section of East 99th Street took place. By Sunday, the FOX 8 I-Team had learned one of the signs was already missing. Now, a second one is gone, police confirm.

It’s not clear exactly when the street signs honoring the Cleveland rap group disappeared, but there’s talk of replacing the signs with locks.