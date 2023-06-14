[Editor’s Note: The video above is previous FOX 8 coverage on the case.]

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – A $2 million bond has been set for a Cleveland woman accused of shooting and killing a Cleveland State Professor at his Hudson home, according to online Summit County Common Pleas Court records.

Terreionna Paschal (Summit County Prosecutor’s Office)

An arraignment was held Tuesday for Terreionna Paschal, 31, of Cleveland. She faces several charges including aggravated murder with a firearm specification, a special felony, and tampering with evidence in the death of 41-year-old Todd Morgan.

Morgan, an assistant professor in the Department of Management in the Monte Ahuja College of Business at Cleveland State University and father of two children, was found shot dead in his West Streetsboro Street home on April 19.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Morgan was shot in the head and torso, and that his death was a homicide.

Courtesy of CSU

Hudson police have not given a motive for the murder and have not said if Paschal knew Morgan.

Hudson Chief Perry Tabak has stated that through his department’s investigation, they determined the murder was an isolated incident.

A pretrial hearing for Paschal is set for August 1.