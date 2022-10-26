CLEVELAND (WJW) – A pair of fishermen are facing potential prison time for charges related to cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month.

Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were arraigned on multiple charges Wednesday morning.

Both entered a plea of not guilty and had a bond set of $2,500. They are due back in court on November 9, 2022.

The two were indicted earlier this month by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in September 2022.

There had been suspicions about the two in the past, but police didn’t find enough evidence to criminally charge them. This time was different after the Lake Erie Walleye tournament director found weights and fish fillets stuffed inside their catch.

The boat they used that day was seized as a “criminal tool.”

Cleveland Walleye tournament organizers say from now on they will have a metal detector on hand and use lie detector tests.

Runyan and Cominsky each face three years in prison if convicted on the felony charges.