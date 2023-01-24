GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Gahanna police investigated a bomb threat that was called into Gahanna’s City Hall.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Gahanna, City Hall was evacuated just before noon on Tuesday after a bomb threat was phoned in. The threat was lifted at around 1:30 p.m. and all employees were let back in the building.

Gahanna PD confirmed that it investigated the threat, determined that it is safe to return to the building and that City Hall is open and operating normally.

Due to its proximity to City Hall, Lincoln High School was under a stay-in-place order out of safety concerns and this too was lifted. Students were not permitted to leave the building, though the school itself was not believed to be in imminent danger.