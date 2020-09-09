Body of missing three-year-old boy found during search in Toledo, officials say

The child was first reported missing on Friday, September 4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body of three-year-old Braylen Noble was found on Wednesday.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the child was first reported missing on Friday, September 4. Search and rescue crews have been desperately looking for him ever since.

His mother told local news outlets over the weekend that she thought maybe he had fallen out of an apartment window. He has autism and is non-verbal.

A police spokesperson tells FOX 8 his body was recovered from a pool nearby.

His cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

