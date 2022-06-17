VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — The body of a 33-year-old man who drowned in Lake Erie has been recovered, officials say.

The body of Brandon Spurlock was recovered off shore, east of Showse park at around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Vermilion police told FOX 8 News.

Relatives of Spurlock say he was rafting on Lake Erie with his girlfriend when he either slipped off of the raft or fell in the water.

Police say seven dive teams spent hours on Wednesday searching the lake where they went in under very challenging conditions.

Spurlock is described by his family as a good all around person who loved karaoke, concerts and was a joy to everyone who knew him.