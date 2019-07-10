Body of man found in Lake Erie after trying to rescue children

Authorities say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing in Lake Erie

HURON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing in Lake Erie while trying to rescue children struggling in the water at an Ohio beach.

Huron police and fire officials said a fisherman reported finding Alvin Martin’s body in the water near the mouth of the Huron River around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Search crews had been looking for the Ashland man since Sunday afternoon when he went missing in the lake at Nickel Plate Beach.

A Huron Fire Department release says Martin disappeared while trying to help two children later rescued by the Huron Police Marine Patrol.

Fire personnel rescued their mother and a bystander who tried to help. The mother and children were treated and released. The bystander didn’t require treatment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)