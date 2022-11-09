COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway.

A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead or a cause of death as of Wednesday morning.

A traffic camera view of the scene showed the southbound lanes of I-71 completely empty at 1:30 p.m. As far back as the exit onto I-71 from I-70 in downtown Columbus, the highway was shut down, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. However, cars were able to reenter from the Frank Road entrance to get around the scene and back on I-71.

As of 2:54 p.m., the roadway had reopened.

Before the extended closure that emptied the highway, the traffic camera showed traffic congestion near police on the highway, who began directing cars to exit onto Frank Road and then reenter around the scene.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

For the latest traffic conditions, visit NBC4’s traffic map here.