Police tape hangs from signs on the Alum Creek Trail Nov. 24, 2022, as officers investigate a body found nearby. (NBC4 Photo/Michael Klug)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area.

A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53.

CPD has not released the identity of the person or their cause of death.

Police tape hangs from signs on the Alum Creek Trail on Nov. 24, 2022, as officers investigate a body found nearby. (NBC4 Photo/Michael Klug)

This was the second person found dead in a body of water within 24 hours in the Columbus metropolitan area. On Wednesday, homicide detectives were called to a pond at Wilson Road Park, where CPD said it found the body of Robert K. Marsh III. Investigators determined he died after getting in a fight with a suspect.