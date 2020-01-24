Body found by investigators seeking missing Ohio woman

His car was pulled from the lake at the park on Thursday. Axes were needed to break through several inches of ice

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A body was found Friday in a state park reservoir where investigators were searching for a missing Ohio woman.

The Dayton Daily-News reports that authorities had not yet released an identification of the body found at Buck Creek State Park, in Clark County, where a search had expanded from the lake into the nearby woods.

LaTricia Bass-Jefferies, of Dayton, was last seen Saturday after she took another woman to Springfield. Her husband reported her missing Sunday.

His car was pulled from the lake at the park on Thursday. Axes were needed to break through several inches of ice.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is currently being investigated as a traffic crash and that there are no signs of foul play, although evidence was still being collected.

Dayton police said Bass-Jefferies was the last person to use the vehicle.

Recovery crews, including dive teams and a K9 unit, are part of a multi-agency investigation by the Highway Patrol, Dayton police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.