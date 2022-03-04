COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Newly released body camera footage shows a Columbus police officer shooting an 18-year-old reported to have been firing shots into a Marathon gas station Tuesday.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting of a group of teenagers with guns who were firing into a gas station at the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Body camera shows shots fired

Body camera footage features graphic language and content.

Upon arrival, officers said they pursued a male, later identified as 18-year-old Jaylon Fisher, who ran away into a nearby driveway.

In the video, an officer running toward Fisher is heard yelling, “On the ground motherf—–, drop the gun, drop the gun.”

After police said Fisher sat up from the ground and pointed his gun at the responding officer, the officer fired two shots at the 18-year-old, which appear to strike him in the leg, according to the body camera footage.

“He fell, turned around and had the gun in his hand. Pointed it right at me,” the responding officer said. “He sat up and pointed it at me.”

Police ordered Fisher to roll onto his stomach and handcuffed him shortly after. A gun belonging to Fisher was recovered from the scene, police said.

While police rendered medical aid, Fisher asked repeatedly why police shot him, and the officer who fired the shots responded, “because you pointed that gun at me,” according to the body camera footage.

“I did not point — I was throwing it down, I was throwing it down, I promise you,” Fisher responded.

Fisher was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, and no officers were injured, police said.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident involving the officer firing his weapon.

Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the initial shots fired call in the parking lot.