BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WCMH) — Authorities in Arkansas found the bodies of a missing Ohio Wesleyan student and his father on Sunday near a lake after multiple weeks of searching for them.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of Ohio Wesleyan sophomore Charley Morris and his father Chuck Morris were recovered in the area of Lost Bridge Village near Beaver Lake in northwest Arkansas.

The BCSO and numerous other law enforcement divisions began searching for them on March 16 after a kayaking accident during a spring break trip.

In late March, NBC4 reported that the university is planning a memorial for Morris in April.

After reports that Charley Morris was missing, his track & field coaches at Ohio Wesleyan were in shock. “He was a joy to coach, we’re going to miss him very much,” said Kris Boey, the head track and field coach.