Bodies of man, girl pulled from Ohio pond after truck crash

Police say the man is the father and the girl is the sister of a boy who was rescued after the truck went into the pond

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Fairfield police say the bodies of a man and a girl were pulled from a pond in an apartment complex after a truck crashed into it, WKRC TV reports.

Police say the man is the father and the girl is the sister of a boy who was rescued after the truck went into the pond about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Villages of Wildwood apartment complex.

The boy was treated at the scene and released.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)