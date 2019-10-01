LIVE NOW /
Bodies of man, girl pulled from Ohio pond after truck crash

Police say the man is the father and the girl is the sister of a boy who was rescued after the truck went into the pond

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Fairfield police say the bodies of a man and a girl were pulled from a pond in an apartment complex after a truck crashed into it, WKRC TV reports.

Police say the man is the father and the girl is the sister of a boy who was rescued after the truck went into the pond about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Villages of Wildwood apartment complex.

The boy was treated at the scene and released.

