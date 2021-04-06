Bodies buried in basement of Columbus home identified

The report says their bodies were dismembered before they were buried in concrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Autopsies show a man and a woman found buried beneath concrete in the basement of a Columbus home were shot to death.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office released autopsies Monday identifying 48-year-old Tera Pennington and 52-year-old Henry Watson. Both were from Columbus.

Both were reported missing in August 2018.

Pennington was shot once in the neck and Watson was shot twice in the head.

The report says their bodies were dismembered before they were buried in concrete.

Both had narcotics in their system when they were killed.

DNA was used to identify them.

