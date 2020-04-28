Bobblehead released in likeness of Dr. Amy Acton

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is getting a lot of notoriety and now has a bobblehead doll

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WKBN) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is getting a lot of notoriety.

She has gained thousands of fans as “Ohio’s doctor,” joining Governor Mike DeWine for daily press briefings about the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Her popularity has reached the National Bobblehead Hall Fame and Museum in Milwaukee where a bobblehead was unveiled in her likeness.

The doll shows Acton in her white lab coat, standing at a podium adorned with the state flag.

Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Acton deserves it given what she has done and continues to do for the state of Ohio and the country in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “After releasing the bobblehead of Governor DeWine, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Acton, who has been instrumental in the continued fight against the coronavirus.”

A bobblehead of DeWine was released last week.

Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The museum is donating $5 from every sale to Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Over $175,000 has been raised for the charity through the sale of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and four United States governors.

Courtesy: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The bobbleheads are available only through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are $25 each, with an $8 shipping charge.

Orders will be shipped in July.