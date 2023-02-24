COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular running fundraiser that supports tree planting in Michigan is coming to other states including Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced that the Run For the Trees/Happy LIttle 5K is coming to Ohio.

Inspired by the late painter Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is bringing back the Run for the Trees 5K and has expanded its impact to other states.

When you register for the race, you can pick what participating state you want proceeds to be allocated.

Runners, walkers and hikers can complete their 5K anywhere outdoors anytime between April 22-28.

Registration includes a keepsake Happy Little t-shirt, commemorative bib number and a finisher’s medal.

Race proceeds help pay for planting and forest protection such as invasive plant and forest pest management and early detection surveys in state parks.

You can register online for the event. It costs $34 per person. Remember to choose Ohio so that the proceeds benefit the Buckeye State.