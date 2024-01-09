CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer may seem like a lifetime away but not for boating and fishing enthusiasts.

The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show coming to the I-X Center in Cleveland kicks off January 18 and is expected to bring more than 45,000 visitors, more than 400 power and sailboats, and serious business for all of the exhibitors.

Attendees will be treated to different varieties of boats — both for display and sale – demonstrations and even the chance to experience the skill of sailing through interactive displays.

For those not ready to buy a new boat, visitors can check out paddleboards to motor yachts, along with educational sessions, hands-on activities and musical entertainment. And the show is not just for boating enthusiasts, it’s got something for the whole family, said Captain Jeannette Lloyd of the Cleveland Boat Show.

“The beauty of this for children that are just starting to get involved into boating is that it is an opportunity for them to really get hands-on with a lot of different equipment,” Lloyd said. “We have an entire kids discovery zone to talk boats and play on boats. And whatever boat is that boat that you you want—they’re here and there’s so many varieties.”

Attendees can visit a paddling center and experience real-time kayaking demonstrations, actively engage with props, and explore various aspects of water safety and responsible boating practices. People can participate in interactive seminars to expand their knowledge on a variety of marine-related topics, including how to obtain a Captain’s License.

The show intends to provide hands-on experiences for people to explore maintenance techniques, gain access to expert technical advice, discover career opportunities in the marine industry, and find guidance tailored for boaters of all skill levels. Attendees can also experience the skill of sailing through simulators and interactive displays.

The show will also feature several theme days including Put-In-Bay Day, Date Night/Bring Your Mate, Midwinter Rendezvous, and Family Funday. There will be live music daily on the main stage featuring the Travelin’ Johnsons, The Island Doctor, Mike “Mad Dog” Adams, Slow No Wake, Follow the Sun, and the Jimmy Jack Band.

The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show is from Thursday, January 18 through Sunday, January 21. It will be held inside the I-X Center located at 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland. Thursday and Friday hours are noon until 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If tickets are purchased online, general admission is $18 or a family-four pack of tickets is $60. At the door, general admission is $20, military and seniors 60+ are $15 and kids age six, and under are free.

For the complete show schedule, features and ticket discounts, visit ClevelandBoatShow.com and use the promo code CBS2024.