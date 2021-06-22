Blast during home geothermal heating installation in Ohio injures 3

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion in an Ohio home during installation of a geothermal heating system injured three workers, one seriously.

Fire officials in the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District said the blast occurred in the basement of the Washington Township home just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials called it a “flash explosion” that caused a fire that spread to the main level of the residence.

Fire officials said three Jackson Geothermal employees were injured, one flown to a hospital with severe burns and another being treated for burns that weren’t severe.

Officials said family members were home at the time of the explosion but were uninjured.