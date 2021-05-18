Black faith leaders, lawmakers, push to end death penalty in Ohio

The groups say momentum is on their side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of Black ministers, lawmakers and national activists have announced a new effort to end capital punishment in Ohio.

The groups say momentum is on their side and point to the March abolition of the death penalty in Virginia, the first southern state to do so.

Tuesday’s anti-capital punishment push included members of the Ohio Black Legislative Caucus and the Ohio Council of Churches.

Stephanie Howse is a Democratic House lawmaker from Cleveland. She says the combination of bipartisan bills to abolish the death penalty with the country’s recent reckoning over racial injustice is creating a strong anti-capital punishment opportunity.