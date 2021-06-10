Bipartisan effort to expel accused ex-speaker in Ohio begins

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. Householder’s name will be on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020, as the disgraced lawmaker intends to serve his district for another term despite facing federal bribery charges for his alleged involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme that shook the Statehouse this summer and led his party to remove him from the House speaker role. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have met to hear rare bipartisan arguments for expelling the powerful former speaker accused in a $60 million federal bribery scheme.

Two resolutions aimed at removing Republican state Rep. Larry Householder had their initial hearing Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse, the first formal move in a year-long fight to address the disgraced lawmaker’s continued presence in the House.

Householder and four associates were arrested last July and charged in connection with an alleged bribery scheme aimed at passing a bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.

Householder has pleaded not guilty and resisted calls he resign.