COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) introduced legislation that would put term limits on school board members from four years to two.

Loychik said many of his constituents say that there is a lack of accountability among those who serve on Ohio’s school boards.

“Voters should have the chance to hold reckless school board members accountable more frequently and the best way to do that is limit their term from 4 years to 2 years. The community will have the opportunity to make their voice heard at the ballot box and my hope is that this will produce better candidates; who overall make important decisions regarding our children in their day-to-day life while attending school,” said Loychik.

The goal of this legislation is to provide local citizens with the power to hold their elected school board members responsible for their actions.

After its introduction, this legislation will be assigned to a committee within the House of Representatives. A bill number has not yet been assigned.