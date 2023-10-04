(WKBN) – President Biden’s desk includes a bill forcing him to do a pivot on prohibiting federal funds for hunter safety classes.

It would require the Department of Education to let school districts use federal dollars for school archery, gun safety or hunter education programs.

A gun safety bill passed last year amended the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and prohibited funds for the “provision to any person of a dangerous weapon or training in the use of a dangerous weapon.” The Department of Education’s guidance pulled back the funding.

“With this bill, we wanted to make sure that none of this was compromised. That in those programs and in those classes and courses and all are available for young people,” said Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

The bill passed the House with just one no vote. It went to the president’s desk last week.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.