WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Nick Santucci wants flags purchased in Ohio with taxpayer dollars to be made in America.

Santucci says he plans to introduce legislation that would ensure American and Ohio State flags bought with taxpayer money in the state would be made in the U.S.A.

In speaking with fellow legislators, Santucci learned there wasn’t a law already on the books. He says he wants to fill the gap.

“I wanted to step up and say, you know, hey, taxpayer dollars should be used for made-in-America products, particularly over buildings that are working on behalf of the taxpayer or on behalf of constituents,” he said.

Santucci says the flag bill will be brought to the clerk’s office for submission next week.